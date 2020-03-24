Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 18,600 Shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.16% of Innoviva worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INVA. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 247,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVA traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,194. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $961.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.96. Innoviva Inc has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 80.29, a current ratio of 80.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Innoviva had a return on equity of 58.66% and a net margin of 60.35%. The firm had revenue of $75.97 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Innoviva Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

