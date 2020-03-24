Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 227 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 32.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 6.0% in the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 26,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 3.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,791,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alleghany presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.00.

Y traded up $25.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $478.35. 55,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,583. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $426.87 and a twelve month high of $847.95. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $700.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $764.57.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.86 by ($14.95). Alleghany had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.35) EPS. Alleghany’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 40.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total transaction of $790,793.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.