Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 4,284 Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,616,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,328 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,322,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Godaddy by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,578,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,018,000 after purchasing an additional 530,100 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,990,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Godaddy by 1,106.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 234,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 214,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Godaddy news, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $61,871.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,161.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 67,590 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $5,069,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,943 shares of company stock worth $9,358,836. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Godaddy stock traded up $6.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.15. The company had a trading volume of 172,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,974. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.70. Godaddy Inc has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $82.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 72.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $780.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.03 million. Analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.11.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

