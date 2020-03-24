Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 465,526 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 87.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465,526 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of Cinemark worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 151,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after buying an additional 37,070 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cinemark alerts:

CNK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

In other Cinemark news, CEO Mark Zoradi bought 20,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $517,400.00. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell bought 74,800 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,935,076.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 205,801 shares of company stock worth $3,363,064. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CNK stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $11.73. 284,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,815,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $43.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.28%. This is a positive change from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.34%.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.