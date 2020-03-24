Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $13,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $75.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.58. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $128.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,405,365.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,986.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,651. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.29.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

