Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Price Target Cut to GBX 720

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) had its price target dropped by Liberum Capital from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 720 ($9.47) in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SMS. Barclays lowered Smart Metering Systems to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 640 ($8.42) in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 776 ($10.21) price objective (up previously from GBX 735 ($9.67)) on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of Smart Metering Systems stock opened at GBX 586.50 ($7.72) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $657.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 523.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 500.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.59. Smart Metering Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 308 ($4.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 742 ($9.76).

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 11.30 ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 10.60 ($0.14) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Smart Metering Systems will post 2523.9999046 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Smart Metering Systems

Smart Metering Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom, Italy, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The Asset Management segment engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

