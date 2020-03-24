Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut shares of Smart Metering Systems to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 640 ($8.42) in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on Smart Metering Systems from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 720 ($9.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

LON SMS opened at GBX 586.50 ($7.72) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 523.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 500.61. Smart Metering Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 308 ($4.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 742 ($9.76). The firm has a market capitalization of $657.58 million and a P/E ratio of -122.19.

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 11.30 ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 10.60 ($0.14) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Smart Metering Systems will post 2523.9999046 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile

Smart Metering Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom, Italy, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The Asset Management segment engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

