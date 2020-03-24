SmartCash 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $213,756.00 (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and HitBTC. During the last week, SmartCash has traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar. SmartCash has a market cap of $3.98 million and $213,756.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,595.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.71 or 0.02087965 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.85 or 0.03378829 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00604406 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015372 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00699184 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00075952 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00025654 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00484075 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015169 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene, Braziliex, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

