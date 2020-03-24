Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Eugene Farrell Sells 6,332 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Eugene Farrell sold 6,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $270,756.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,240.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eugene Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Eugene Farrell sold 2,641 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $132,578.20.

On Friday, January 10th, Eugene Farrell sold 12,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $544,440.00.

Smartsheet stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.52. 1,794,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -51.20 and a beta of 1.76. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508,843 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 4,437,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,000 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,129,000. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,461,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,658,000 after purchasing an additional 881,635 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

