Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Smartsheet worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,149,000 after purchasing an additional 123,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

In other news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 2,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $132,578.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,082.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,991 shares of company stock valued at $8,818,298. Corporate insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

SMAR stock opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.21 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $55.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.04.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 35.42% and a negative return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $78.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.