Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,100 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Snap by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 342,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 119,592 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Snap by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 69,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Snap by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Snap by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Snap from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Aegis started coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.59.

Shares of SNAP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,665,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,194,604. Snap Inc has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The company had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 39,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $376,915.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,593,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,087,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $23,275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 83,541,864 shares in the company, valued at $777,774,753.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,152,218 shares of company stock worth $63,847,226 in the last three months.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

