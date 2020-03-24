Social Send (SEND) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17.00

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Social Send has a total market capitalization of $162,338.27 and $17.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Social Send coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last week, Social Send has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015983 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003526 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003320 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 81.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Social Send

Social Send (CRYPTO:SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io.

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

