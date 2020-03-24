Societe Generale Lowers HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) to Sell

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HSBC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average is $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $117.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.73. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $26.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

