SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Given News Impact Rating of -3.03

News coverage about SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) has trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SoftBank Group earned a media sentiment score of -3.03 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of SoftBank Group stock traded up $5.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.30. 19,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,986. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.36. SoftBank Group has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $56.25.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

