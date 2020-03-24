Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Position Lessened by Noked Israel Ltd

Noked Israel Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65,731 shares during the period. Solaredge Technologies accounts for 46.4% of Noked Israel Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Noked Israel Ltd owned approximately 0.89% of Solaredge Technologies worth $41,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 5,730.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,236 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,601,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,322,000 after purchasing an additional 201,133 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,342,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,685,000 after purchasing an additional 167,569 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,241,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,053,000 after purchasing an additional 117,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,106,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,260,000 after purchasing an additional 191,503 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEDG traded up $15.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,852,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.37. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of -0.24. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $143.73.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.54. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $418.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.19, for a total transaction of $524,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 231,360 shares in the company, valued at $30,352,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $1,596,628.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,316.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,927,786 in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Northland Securities cut Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.62.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

