Solaris (XLR) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Solaris coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00002319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, OOOBTC and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Solaris has traded up 48.4% against the US dollar. Solaris has a total market capitalization of $280,570.16 and $13,649.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000216 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Solaris Coin Profile

Solaris (CRYPTO:XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,819,213 coins and its circulating supply is 1,819,206 coins. Solaris’ official website is solariscoin.com. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin.

Solaris Coin Trading

Solaris can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, OOOBTC, Kucoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solaris should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solaris using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

