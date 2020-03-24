Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SONO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

SONO opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $871.22 million, a P/E ratio of -273.67 and a beta of 1.69. Sonos has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Sonos had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonos will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 7,744 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $117,089.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $578,144.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,584.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,721 shares of company stock worth $3,236,509 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

