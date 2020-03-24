SounDAC Price Up 7% Over Last 7 Days (XSD)

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One SounDAC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SounDAC has traded up 7% against the dollar. SounDAC has a market cap of $46,873.77 and $47,969.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00035150 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002393 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000363 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

About SounDAC

SounDAC (XSD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. The official website for SounDAC is soundac.io. The official message board for SounDAC is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SounDAC Coin Trading

SounDAC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SounDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

