Southern Co (NYSE:SO) is GQ Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

GQ Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 104.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Southern comprises 0.8% of GQ Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. GQ Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Southern by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 332,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,898,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 93,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 48,268 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,570,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $4,648,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.35.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,746.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,827 shares of company stock worth $8,305,763 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $4.58 on Tuesday, reaching $47.81. 530,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,820,032. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.88.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.74%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

