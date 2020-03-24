Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SCCO. ValuEngine upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Itau Unibanco lowered Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

NYSE SCCO traded up $3.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.57. 1,060,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,076. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,701,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,255,000 after buying an additional 25,097 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,260,000 after buying an additional 426,643 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,206,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,261,000 after buying an additional 67,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,724,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,111,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,945,000 after buying an additional 155,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

