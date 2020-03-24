Southwest Airlines’ (LUV) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. Buckingham Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Vertical Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.42.

LUV opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

