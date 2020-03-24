Soverain 24-Hour Volume Tops $900.00 (SOVE)

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. Soverain has a market cap of $60,528.70 and approximately $900.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Soverain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Soverain has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.07 or 0.02608948 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 70.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00185176 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00033407 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034456 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Soverain Profile

Soverain’s total supply is 4,153,946 coins and its circulating supply is 4,153,867 coins. Soverain’s official Twitter account is @

. Soverain’s official website is soverain.org/soveraintg.

Soverain Coin Trading

Soverain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soverain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soverain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soverain using one of the exchanges listed above.

