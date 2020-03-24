SpaceChain Price Up 5.9% Over Last Week (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. SpaceChain has a market cap of $821,473.66 and approximately $160,447.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpaceChain token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Coinnest, EXX and CoinEgg. In the last week, SpaceChain has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SpaceChain

SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, HitBTC, Coinnest, Upbit, Bittrex and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

