SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Stock Position Decreased by RiverGlades Family Offices LLC

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,582,000 after buying an additional 447,156 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,955,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,245,000 after buying an additional 1,292,181 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,736,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,256,000 after buying an additional 286,607 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,610,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,068,000 after buying an additional 54,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,756,000 after buying an additional 66,589 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.04. 1,262,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,596. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average of $48.99.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

