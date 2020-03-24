SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,105 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 229.3% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPAB traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,430. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $31.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average is $29.57.

