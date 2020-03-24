SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 28,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $66.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.20.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

