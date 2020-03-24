SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund Announces Interim Dividend of $0.08 (ASX:SLF)

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund (ASX:SLF) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Shares of SLF traded up A$0.24 ($0.17) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting A$8.13 ($5.77). The stock had a trading volume of 177,671 shares.

