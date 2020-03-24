SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Shares Purchased by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,295 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF accounts for 6.6% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CastleArk Alternatives LLC owned approximately 0.31% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $10,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Main Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 236.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XOP traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.89. 1,710,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,218,777. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $33.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

