Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $196.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0693 or 0.00001038 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Bisq and Livecoin. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $196.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00019069 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.80 or 0.02737803 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007814 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000872 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bisq and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

