Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 229.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,288 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.52% of Spectrum Brands worth $15,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $548,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $390,000.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

In other news, CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser bought 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.17 per share, for a total transaction of $499,711.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,310.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Maura bought 16,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.84 per share, with a total value of $999,866.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,209,362.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPB. Oppenheimer raised Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

Shares of NYSE:SPB traded up $3.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.21. 323,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.26 and its 200-day moving average is $56.37. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.13). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.74%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.