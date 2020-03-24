Speedy Hire’s (SDY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reduced their price target on Speedy Hire from GBX 86 ($1.13) to GBX 72 ($0.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

SDY stock traded down GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 41.40 ($0.54). 557,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.05 million and a PE ratio of 8.81. Speedy Hire has a 52 week low of GBX 35.45 ($0.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 88 ($1.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 72.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 65.22.

About Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

