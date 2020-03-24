Sphere Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47.00 (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $563,035.43 and $47.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sphere has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000683 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sphere Profile

Sphere (CRYPTO:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io.

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

