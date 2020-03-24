Spiking 24 Hour Volume Hits $748,541.00 (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Spiking token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and Kryptono. Over the last seven days, Spiking has traded up 40.9% against the U.S. dollar. Spiking has a total market cap of $536,593.10 and $748,541.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Spiking Token Profile

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

