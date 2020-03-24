Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 117 ($1.54) to GBX 121 ($1.59) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Spire Healthcare Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire Healthcare Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 130.44 ($1.72).

Spire Healthcare Group stock traded up GBX 13.95 ($0.18) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 66.55 ($0.88). 3,669,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,000. The stock has a market cap of $210.97 million and a P/E ratio of 36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of GBX 61.25 ($0.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 145 ($1.91). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 108.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 120.48.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

