SportyCo (SPF) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,634.00

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. SportyCo has a market cap of $40,716.34 and approximately $1,634.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SportyCo has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One SportyCo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, Kucoin, HitBTC and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SportyCo

SportyCo’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. SportyCo’s official website is www.sportyco.io. SportyCo’s official message board is news.sportyco.io. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Kucoin, HitBTC, Livecoin, ChaoEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportyCo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SportyCo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

