Square’s (SQ) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Square (NYSE:SQ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $52.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s previous close.

SQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Square from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Nomura restated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.78.

NYSE:SQ traded up $6.30 on Tuesday, reaching $46.31. The stock had a trading volume of 26,110,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,208,257. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37, a P/E/G ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.03. Square has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Square will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,403,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 415,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,162,932.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,064,905. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Square by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Square by 2.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,723,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Square by 27.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 157,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 33,709 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

