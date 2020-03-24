SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Position Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,985,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,784 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies accounts for 0.6% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 7.51% of SS&C Technologies worth $1,165,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 596.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSNC. Raymond James lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $5,859,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram acquired 1,250 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,001 shares of company stock valued at $142,541. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,879,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,916. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $67.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 9.46%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.81%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.