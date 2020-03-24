SSE (LON:SSE) Lifted to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

SSE (LON:SSE) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,498 ($19.71) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 1,488 ($19.57). Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SSE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BNP Paribas upped their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SSE to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.31) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,485.57 ($19.54).

Shares of SSE stock traded up GBX 142.50 ($1.87) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,215 ($15.98). The stock had a trading volume of 4,672,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,505.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,379.53. SSE has a 12-month low of GBX 997.80 ($13.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,703 ($22.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.89.

In other SSE news, insider Melanie Smith bought 901 shares of SSE stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,506 ($19.81) per share, for a total transaction of £13,569.06 ($17,849.33).

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

