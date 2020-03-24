STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Insider Sells $75,185.64 in Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 2,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $75,185.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,577.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.86. The company had a trading volume of 496,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,116. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 89.54 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average is $32.97.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STAA. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

