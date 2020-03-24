STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) VP Jon K. Hayashida Sells 2,813 Shares

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $75,472.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,075.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ STAA traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 89.54 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.97. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $42.73.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens dropped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.