Stadium Capital Management LLC Has $17.39 Million Stock Position in Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Stadium Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,514,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,761 shares during the period. Green Brick Partners accounts for approximately 23.5% of Stadium Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Stadium Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.00% of Green Brick Partners worth $17,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 663,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 401,697 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 42,304 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 439,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 23,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of GRBK traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.58. 164,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,530. Green Brick Partners Inc has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $313.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $230.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.00 million. Analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Farris acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Brandler acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,041. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,400 shares of company stock worth $134,018 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

