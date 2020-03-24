Stadium Capital Management LLC Sells 18,269,605 Shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA)

Stadium Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) by 95.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,269,605 shares during the period. Ascena Retail Group makes up 10.0% of Stadium Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stadium Capital Management LLC owned about 9.64% of Ascena Retail Group worth $7,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 8,036.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,921,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836,331 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 127.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 183,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the fourth quarter worth about $948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASNA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.85. 212,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $18.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.07. Ascena Retail Group Inc has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($4.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.80) by ($1.15). Ascena Retail Group had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ascena Retail Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Ascena Retail Group Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

