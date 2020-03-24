Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 631,916 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 110.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,203,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 631,916 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.17% of Honeywell International worth $212,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,271,911,000 after acquiring an additional 699,644 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $294,955,000 after buying an additional 518,874 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17,788.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 487,229 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 635,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $112,467,000 after buying an additional 428,010 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,154,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $204,366,000 after acquiring an additional 246,275 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock traded up $15.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,797,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.91. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.93.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

