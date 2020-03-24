Standard Life Aberdeen plc Grows Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,400,768 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,352 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.2% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.08% of Facebook worth $492,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 63,245 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Facebook by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,859 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 25,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $2,402,588.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,567,290.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,970 shares of company stock worth $17,377,152. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.95.

FB stock traded up $12.88 on Tuesday, reaching $160.98. The company had a trading volume of 30,331,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,740,828. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.94 and its 200 day moving average is $195.65. The company has a market cap of $458.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.