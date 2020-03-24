Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $190.11 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,271,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 469,599 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.06% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. worth $190,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 19.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $3.61 on Tuesday, hitting $48.87. 12,201,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,972,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day moving average of $52.96. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

