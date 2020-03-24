Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $202.41 Million Stock Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,954 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.27% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $202,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 406.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.70.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $13.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,702,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,340. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.27. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

