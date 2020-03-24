Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $383.59 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,529,797 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,730 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 0.9% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.19% of Comcast worth $383,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in Comcast by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,486,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,174,623. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.19. The company has a market cap of $151.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

