Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,712,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,190 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 0.8% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.24% of Philip Morris International worth $315,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.6% during the third quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $603,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PM traded up $3.62 on Tuesday, reaching $63.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,328,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,519,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.93. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

