Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 19,890 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,563,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,890 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.23% of Fiserv worth $180,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 552.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FISV. Atlantic Securities raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.95.

FISV stock traded up $9.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,874,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.12. The stock has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,062,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

