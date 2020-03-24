Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 435,888 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,213,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435,888 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 1.65% of Yum China worth $298,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 456.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,274,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,221,000 after buying an additional 2,686,648 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Yum China by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,605,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,127,000 after buying an additional 1,683,588 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Yum China by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,301,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,501,000 after buying an additional 1,534,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Yum China by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,408,000 after buying an additional 947,056 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,740,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,584,000 after buying an additional 925,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum China stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,373,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,912. Yum China Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.70 target price on shares of Yum China in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.37.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

